Brain regions better organised among tea drinkers, finds study

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
Regular tea drinkers have better organised brain regions — which is associated with healthy cognitive function — compared to non-tea drinkers, a study claims.
The research, published in the journal Aging, examined neuroimaging data of 36 older adults for the study.
“Our results offer the first evidence of positive contribution of tea drinking to brain structure, and suggest that drinking tea regularly has a protective effect against age-related decline in brain organisation,” said Feng Lei, Assistant Professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS).
Past studies have demonstrated that tea intake is beneficial to human health, and the positive effects include mood improvement and cardiovascular disease prevention, researchers said.
The team, including researchers from the University of Essex and University of Cambridge in the UK, recruited 36 adults aged 60 and above, and gathered data about their health, lifestyle, and psychological well-being.
The participants also had to undergo neuropsychological tests and MRI. The study was carried out from 2015 to 2018.
Upon analysing the participants’ cognitive performance and imaging results, the research team found that individuals who consumed either green tea, oolong tea, or black tea at least four times a week for about 25 years had brain regions that were interconnected in a more efficient way.
“We have shown in our previous studies that tea drinkers had better cognitive function as compared to non-tea drinkers. Our current results relating to brain network indirectly support our previous findings by showing that the positive effects of regular tea drinking are the result of improved brain organisation brought about by preventing disruption to interregional connections,” Feng said.
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The Pulsar 125 Neon has a shade of desperation about it. But it does seem like a logical extension for the ...
Allies of two decades must focus on strengthening the bond and healing past wounds
Some big auto brands have chosen to skip the event
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports