Businessline’s Cerebration 2021 quiz: Three teams to fight it out for a place in finals

The 18thedition BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships has received an overwhelming response with candidates in excess of 6,000 taking the initial test to qualify for the regional rounds. The quiz, in virtual format this year, has completed its Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad regional rounds last week which saw Jayakanthan (TCS), Jameer KB (Q Collective Knowledge Solutions) and Kapinjal Chowdhury (TCS) respectively emerging as winners.

This weekend contestants from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai will fight it out for a place in the National Finals.

Bengaluru regional round will be on August 21 at 11 am. The six candidates who have qualified for the regional round are Abhijit Bhalachandra (ZS); Sethu Madhavan (Capgemini); Sanish Samuel (Adobe); Rabi Sankar Saha (Capgemini); Ronisha Das (Accenture) and Yogesa Melta (Netcore).

The Delhi regional round will also happen on August 21 at 4 pm. The six contestants who have qualified for the regional round are Ayush Awasthi (EY); Rahul Panda (SAIL); Rishi Kant Gupta (SAIL); Ashish Kumar (Zomato); Abhinav Dhar (PT JayKay Files) and Rohan Khanna (Barclays)

The last of the regional rounds — Mumbai will happen on August 22 at 4 pm. The candidates who have qualified for the regional round are Shantanu Sharma (IIT-Gandhinagar);Preetham Upadhya (IIT-Bombay); Sai Karthik TT (Kotak Mahindra Bank); Rajarshi Chanda (Capgemini); Yuthish Prabakar R (FinIQ Consulting) and Abhishek Kumar (PenguinCRM)

The winner of the Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai rounds will join those of Chennai & Kochi regional rounds for the grand finale on August 28. Prize money worth ₹1.5 lakh. (First prize ₹75,000, 2nd prize ₹50,000, 3rd prize ₹25,000) are up for grabs. Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event which is powered by CFA Institute in association with ManageEngine and BSE IPE.

Quiz enthusiasts can login to witness the top 6 in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai battle it out for a place in the final by registering at https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ21 or scanning the QR Code.