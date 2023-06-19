The stage is set for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity scheduled to happen, starting June 19, 2023, to June 23, 2023.

The country has received a total of 45 shortlists across 17 categories.

Also Read: Check out these campaigns representing India at the Cannes Lions 2023

The judging panel, comprising thirty jury presidents, includes Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy; and Amrita Randhawa of Publicis Groupe. Meanwhile, meet the jury members from India at the Cannes Lions Festival this year:

Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson of FCB - India, is part of the Brand Experience and Activation jury. Under her leadership, FCB India has bagged over 180 awards, including 4 Grand Prixs, Glass Lion, Gold Lions, Clio golds, One Show golds, and D&AD Yellow Pencil. She is a top-ranked creative director in the country per the Campaign Brief Asia ranking 2021.

Swati Bhattacharya of FCB India

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, the global CEO, and co-founder of GOZOOP, is part of the Creative Commerce jury panel. Naqvi has been honoured by the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘Champion of Change’. He has also advised NITI Aayog on aspects of policy making, ranging from digital to corporate workplace practices to agriculture and beyond.

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi of GOZOOP

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy, is part of the Creative Data jury. He has won over 400 national and international awards, including accolades at Effies, AMEs, Kyoorius, Adfest, Spikes, D&AD, One Show, London International Awards, and Cannes. He joined Ogilvy in 2000 and has worked on various campaigns for Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Asian Paints, Tata Sky, Bajaj, Swiggy, Tata Salt, Hamam, Star Sports, HotStar, Google, Tata Motors, and the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Sukesh Nayak of Ogilvy

Aditya Kanthy, the CEO and MD of DDB Mudra Group, is part of the Creative Effectiveness jury. Hailing from a military family, Kanthy began his journey with the Mudra in 2003 as a strategic planner. The company was recognised as Spikes Asia’s regional Agency of the year 2022 – a first for an Indian company.

Aditya Kanthy of DDB Mudra Group

Josy Paul, Chairman, and Chief Creative Officer of BBDO India, is part of the Creative Strategy Lions jury. He was named the ‘Creative Agency Head of The Year’ by the Indian Advertising Association (IAA) in 2016. He was then inducted into the Advertising Club Calcutta’s Hall of Fame in 2020. He bagged the Cannes Lion Gold in 2015, 2016, and 2017 for Ariel’s Share the Load campaign, and in 2011 again for Gillette’s Women Against Lazy Stubble.

Josy Paul of BBDO India

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, is part of the Direct Lions jury. She started her advertising career with Ogilvy Delhi over two decades ago and then moved to Mullen Lintas in 2015. She has bagged awards, including Cannes Bronze, Cannes Silver, Effie’s, and Kyoorius.

Garima Khandelwal of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group

Hemant Shringy, the chief creative officer of BBDO, is part of the Health and Wellness jury. He bagged the Creative Person of the Year, South Asia award in 2021 and 2016.

Hemant Shringy of BBDO

Anupriya Acharya, the CEO of Publicis Groupe, is part of the Media Lions jury. She served as the president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAI) for two terms between 2020 to 2022. She is also a member of the Board of BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), MMA (Mobile Marketing Association), ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India), and an Independent Director on the DB Corp Board, a newspaper group.

Anupriya Acharya of Publicis Groupe

Valerie Pinto, CEO of Weber Shandwick India, is part of the PR Lions jury. Notably, She was the jury member for the India Sustainability Awards 2022 and is a Jury President at the D&D Awards in 2022 and Dubai Lynx for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Valerie

Valerie Pinto of Weber Shandwick India

Farishte Irani, Group Head – Copy, Dentsu Creative, India, is part is a member of the jury evaluating Print & Publishing Lions. Recognising Irani as the most-awarded copywriter, Cannes Lions noted that she has been instrumental in Dentsu Creative’s triumph as the 2022 Cannes Lions Agency of the Year.

Farishte Irani, Dentsu Creative

Aalap Desai — Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India — is part of the Radio and Audio Lions jury. He has won over 200 international and national awards and has featured in Brand Equity as India’s “Hottest Young Creatives” in 2014 and Impact Magazine’s as the “Hottest 30 under 30” Media Creatives in 2015.

Aalap Desai, Dentsu Creative Experience

PG Aditya, the co-founder and chief creative officer at Talented, is part of the jury evaluating Social and Influencer entries. He is known for campaigns such as Swiggy’s Voice of Hunger, Swiggy Instamart’s The Better Half Cookbook and Flipkart’s Hagglebot.

PG Aditya at Talented

Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett, is part of the Sustainable Development Goals jury. He is known for his work at P&G Whisper’s Missing Chapter campaign that bagged a Grand Prix in Sustainable Development Goals at Cannes Lions 2022.

Rajdeepak Das of Leo Burnett

Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, is part of the Titanium jury panel. He has been with the company since 1982. He was the first Asian to chair the Cannes jury in 2004. He bagged lifetime achievement awards from the Advertising Agencies Association of India in 2010 and from Clio in 2012.

Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy

Meet these popular Jury Presidents

Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, is a jury president and panels the Creative Effective Lions. She was honored by the National Breast Cancer Coalition for her work to raise awareness for the organisation. She is best known for Mastercard’s Priceless and True Name campaigns.

Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy

Amrita Randhawa of Publicis Groupe took charge as the CEO - Southeast Asia in June 2021. She has earlier served as CEO of Mindshare Asia Pacific and Executive Chair of Mindshare Greater China.

Amrita Randhawa of Publicis Groupe