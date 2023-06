Cannes Lions 2023, the International Festival of Creativity, is scheduled till June 23. Campaigns like ‘My Japan Railway’, ‘Clash from The Past’, ‘Beautiful Life’, and a few others, have won the Grand Prix award.

A tweet from Lions, the Home of Creativity, captured the reactions of winners’ across categories from the red carpet.

See the red carpet reactions from Tuesday night's Lion-winners, and discover what each Lion is the 'making of'.



This is your moment. Make history. #CannesLions70 | #CannesLions2023pic.twitter.com/Ia6VWEkE0x — LIONS | The Home of Creativity (@Cannes_Lions) June 21, 2023