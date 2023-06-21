India has bagged seven shortlists under the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category on the third day of the 70th Cannes Lions Festival 2023. The shortlists across six sub-categories include hunger, quality education, clean water, and sanitation.

Agencies and their campaigns shortlisted

Leo Burnett has bagged four shortlists under three sub-categories - hunger, responsible consumption and production, and life on land. Lay’s Smart Farm gained recognition under the hunger and life on land category, while the Lay’s Biochar Project campaign gained recognition under hunger and responsible consumption and production.

Dentsu Creative has gained a shortlist for its work with Vedantu’s The Everything Book campaign under the quality education sub-category. The campaign bagged a bronze accolade under the design’s promotional print media category.

VMLY&R Mumbai and VMLY&R Commerce have been named for Unilever’s Suvidha Centre campaign, shortlisted under the clean water and sanitation sub-category.

FCB Interface has gained a shortlist with Navneet’s Tr. for Teacher campaign under the decent work and economic growth sub-category. The campaign bagged a silver accolade under the entertainment category.

