Here’s the Cannes Lions 2023, the International Festival of Creativity, programme list for June 22. The event is scheduled till June 23.

1. The Equality Lounge

2. Exhibition of The Work

3. Working With Cancer – The Brief

A creative competition to eliminate stigma attached to cancer. Edelman, IPG, Omnicom, Publicis, and WPP collaborates to provide a chance to win the art of creativity on World Cancer Day 2024 on all the biggest media networks and platforms globally.

4. New Creators’ Showcase 2023

Powered by Saatchi &Saatchi, this session will celebrate the best emerging creativity, storytelling and visual innovation.

5. Creative Impact Unpacked: Can Purpose Rediscover its Purpose?

Experts from Mondelez, Ogilvy and VCCP, will talk about the concept of purpose. The session will focus on the impact of creativity, and three features of perspective—strategy, creative, brand.

6. Virtual Influencers: The Future of Creative Risk-Taking

Virtual influencers will be talking about two different worlds—real and fake, and present brands with a unique opportunity to engage online consumers.

Rae, Virtual Influencer, will be present to talk about potentiality, opportunity and the tech that helps digital influencers be one of he most rapid emerging trends in the world.

7. CMOs in the Spotlight: Diageo, Reckitt, Logitech

Chief Marketing Officers across brands and industry will meet to discuss the difficulties and opportunities of being a CMO.

8. From Sholapur to Sweden – How India Won Spotify The World

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett-South Asia and Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing, Spotify India, will be present to talk about how Spotify managed to capture the Indian audiences who are passionate about Bollywood, Tollywood and Punjabi Beats.

9. Power of the Athlete’s Voice

Four-time gold medallist Michael Johnson will take over the stage to talk about his Olympic journey and areas concerning brand engagement with athletes.

10. Building the Next Iteration of the Internet

Chief Product and Marketing Officer of LEGO Group Julia Goldin and President of Epic Games Adam Sussman will talk about the solutions adopted by big players to design metaverse for younger audience.

11. Workshop: Making Accessibility a Core Pillar of your Creative Work

12. Future Gazers: Breaking AI free from Big Tech, Liberation of Sound, Live Video Revolution

CEO of OMach1 & Q Department Jacqueline Bosnjak, CEO of OK Tomorrow Nilesh Ashra, Head of Twitch Brand Partnership Studio Gemma Battenbough will talk about the world 18 months from now.

13. Coperni and Creativity: A Marriage of Art and Technology

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, co-founders of the ready-to-wear and accessories brand Coperni, will explore the relation between science and art. Meta’s Eva Chen will join too to walk down the success story of Sébastien and Arnaud.

14. The Changemakers - Alex Keith, P&G Beauty & Monica Turner, P&G North America

P&G Beauty CEO Alex Keith and P&G North America President Monica Turner will discuss the key learning moments in the industry, leadership style and the skills everyone can develop to make it to the top.

15. Secret speaker - Come to be Inspired

16. Secret Speaker - The Inherent Power of Women

17. How to Surf the Polycrisis

Ipsos Ben Page, Lindsay Franke, Josy Paul are here to discuss Ariel and Whisper campaigns, and other recent campaigns, demonstrating how empathy, context and expectations are key element to effective creativity.

18. Sound of Creativity: Live Performance by Tetsuya Komuro

19. Happy Hour on The Terrace - a Brazilian Carnival Celebration

20. Awards Show

21. MENA Night

SRMG’s MENA Night celebrates talents from the Middle East and North Africa region. Arabic music showcase by Elyanna and DJ Rodge.