Celebrity app UNLU to connect Mollywood stars with their fans

UNLU, one of the celebrity engagement apps, is now connecting celebrities from the Kerala film industry to their fans.

Mollywood celebrities are some of the most revered and followed stars in the world. With fan clubs and fan associations in every town and village, Malayalam superstars have always enjoyed the attention and unconditional love from their fans. Still, all these activities have come to a halt due to Covid.

UNLU will provide a digital platform for Mollywood fans to get a birthday greeting or motivational message from their favourite stars and give Malayalam artistes a chance to get back to interacting with their fans in a safe environment, the company said in a statement.

It is exclusively designed as a celebrity-to-fan connect platform which let users directly request for advice, a greeting or a heart to heart comment from their favourite celebrity. The app has been created to give fans across the country a unique and personalised experience. It intends to provide them with access to over 10,000 celebrities and influencers across genres such as sports, cinema, music, comedy, lifestyle, astrology and social media.

UNLU will cater to three distinctive segments, namely Celebrities, Fans and Brands. One of the USPs of the app is the way it makes celebrities more accessible to their fans and helps them in turn to monetise their spare time. Another differentiator is the way it aids small and medium brands towards getting a brand endorsement from celebrities at a fraction of the price they usually charge.