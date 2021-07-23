Clocking time — Why it flies for some, stands still for others

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
For some, time flies. For others, it hangs rather heavily. While the time that we feel changes depending on our mood, the clock on the wall gives the actual time dispassionately.
A research team on the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H), headed by Bapi Raju, is probing how people ‘experience’ time vis-a-vis the actual time.
“It is important to know how time is processed in the human system and the distortion in experiencing time,” Bapi Raju told BusinessLine.
Raju said the outcome of the study could help people with conditions like dementia and have applications in sports and air traffic control.
There has been significant debate in scientific circles on whether there is a co-relation in the way the brain processes numbers, time and space.
Vincent Walsh, professor of Human Brain Research at University College London, argues that time, numbers and space are converted into a common currency. Since all the three get processed in the same brain region, they influence each other.
The IIIT-H team has conducted tests among focus groups to investigate whether the presence of numbers affects/distorts one’s experience of time.
The team threw sets of positive and negative numbers and asked questions like, which is bigger or smaller. “We noticed that when a large positive number such as 9 was presented to a set of audience, time was overestimated. Small numbers n the presence of a small number such as 1, time was underestimated,” says Raju.
“The relation of number to magnitude is straight forward in the case of positive numbers and processing is much faster and automatic,” he said.
But in the case of negative numbers, the relation between numbers and their magnitude is reciprocal in nature and that affects the judgement of time,” explains doctoral student Anuj Shukla, who is part of the research team on this intriguing subject.
The researchers suggest that there is the possibility of other brain areas being involved. “Neuro-imaging studies can help identify the areas in the brain that are activated while analysing the tasks. If they are activated, we can discount the possibility of a common magnitude system,” Shukla said.
The findings from the study could prove helpful in a lot of areas, according to Bapi Raju. For example, further studies could help us to find early signs of dementia.
“If we know how to make people feel half a second as one second, it would help sports personalities, people manning the Air Traffic Control systems and pilots in responding better to situations. It will give you that edge over your rival,” he says.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...