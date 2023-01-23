Coca-Cola is bringing back its popular music platform Coke Studio in India.

The beverage major on Monday announced the launch of Coke Studio Tamil. It also has plans to extend the property to other Indian languages in the next 3-4 years.

Deep into culture

“As we were evaluating the launch-back strategy of Coke Studio in India, we felt we have a strong opportunity to go deeper into the culture and be more authentic. Coke Studio Tamil is a tribute to one of the world’s oldest living languages with a rich culture. It has a long history of classic music and is also known for contemporary music,” Arnab Roy, Vice-President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, told businessline.

He added that Coke Studio Tamil will feature both celebrated and emerging artists coming together for musical collaborations. “The Coke Studio Tamil platform will enable us to celebrate the glorious diversity of Tamil music with the 80 million Tamil-speaking population worldwide. We are excited to partner with various talented Tamil artists and provide them with a global platform to showcase their breakthrough talent,” said Roy.

The company said Coke Studio Tamil’s first season will witness hip-hop singer Arivu and celebrated music producer Sean Roldan partnering with an eminent line-up featuring breakthrough artists including Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, Gaana Ulaganathan, Sanjay Subramanyan, Chinmayi Sripaada, Benny Dayal, Khatija Rahman, OfRo and Meenakshi Elaiyaraja, among others.

Coke Studio Tamil Season 1 curators (from left) Sean Ronald, Arivu with Arnab Roy, Vice-President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia

Coke Studio Tamil will be released in partnership with Universal Music. “All the tracks will be available across audio OTT platforms — Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Wynk Music and Audible,” it said adding that music buffs will also be able to scan QR codes to directly reach the dedicated Coke Studio YouTube Hub.

Expansion plans

“Over the next 3-4 years, we will look at launching Coke Studio in other regional languages, too, which will then become part of the overall Coke Studio India,” Roy added.

Over the years, Coke Studio has been a hit with music lovers across the globe with an active presence in markets such as Philippines, South Africa, Egypt, Pakistan and most recently Bangladesh. In the past, Coke Studio India was launched in the form of a TV show running through 2011-2015 featuring various artists and combining myriad musical influences.