Coimbatore to get its first IMAX theatre

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
NYSE-listed IMAX Corporation today announced that it had signed an agreement with Broadway Megaaplex to develop a new IMAX theatre in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu at Broadway’s newly planned megaplex site.
The deal will bring the first IMAX theatre ever to the city and marks the first agreement between the global entertainment technology company and the regional megaplex chain. The IMAX theatre is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.
In a press release, Imax Corporation said the new theatre would feature IMAX with laser technology, a next-generation laser projection system and a 12-channel sound system exclusive to IMAX theatres.
Films shown in the new IMAX theatre will also be optimised through IMAX’s proprietary Digital Media Re-Mastering, or ‘DMR’, process – enhancing the image frame-by-frame specifically for IMAX screens, with direct input from filmmakers.
“We’re excited to sign our first deal with Broadway Megaaplex, a regional multiplex chain in southern India, which will bring IMAX to a new preeminent megaplex location and expand our footprint in India beyond just the largest cities,” Giovanni Dolci, Chief Sales Officer, IMAX said in the release.
“Our partnership with IMAX is in line with our vision to offer entertainment with the best available technology and we hope that with this association we are able to bring a world class offering for our loyal customers in Coimbatore. We will continue to work closely with the team at IMAX to strengthen our partnership in the years to come,” Broadway Megaaplex was quoted in the release.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...