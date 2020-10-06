Covid-19 survives nine hours on human skin: Study

According to a recent study published on the official website of Oxford University Press, the novel coronavirus survives nine hours on human skin.

For the study, the researchers evaluated the stability of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A virus (IAV) on human skin surfaces and the dermal disinfection effectiveness of 80 per cent ethanol against SARS-CoV-2 and IAV.

The researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 and IAV were inactivated more rapidly on skin surfaces than on other surfaces (stainless steel/glass/plastic).

However, the survival time was significantly longer for SARS-CoV-2 than for IAV.

The study also revealed that both SARS-CoV-2 and IAV on human skin were completely inactivated within 15 seconds by ethanol treatment.

The researchers concluded that the nine-hour survival of SARS-CoV-2 on human skin may increase the risk of contact transmission in comparison with IAV. This will further accelerate the pandemic.

Proper hand hygiene is important to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infections, researchers recommended.