Covid-19 survives nine hours on human skin: Study

Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
According to a recent study published on the official website of Oxford University Press, the novel coronavirus survives nine hours on human skin.
For the study, the researchers evaluated the stability of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A virus (IAV) on human skin surfaces and the dermal disinfection effectiveness of 80 per cent ethanol against SARS-CoV-2 and IAV.
The researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 and IAV were inactivated more rapidly on skin surfaces than on other surfaces (stainless steel/glass/plastic).
However, the survival time was significantly longer for SARS-CoV-2 than for IAV.
The study also revealed that both SARS-CoV-2 and IAV on human skin were completely inactivated within 15 seconds by ethanol treatment.
The researchers concluded that the nine-hour survival of SARS-CoV-2 on human skin may increase the risk of contact transmission in comparison with IAV. This will further accelerate the pandemic.
Proper hand hygiene is important to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infections, researchers recommended.
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Region’s refineries will operate about 25% below capacity this month, say analysts
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...