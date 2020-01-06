Darbar to release in 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 in India

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Darbar will be releasing in more than 7,000 screens worldwide, including 4,000 plus screens in India, according to a senior official of Lyca Productions, which has bankrolled the movie.

“Darbar will be releasing in around 7,000 screens worldwide. We have added so many new release centres including some islands. This is going to be a blockbuster,” P Kannan, COO, Lyca Productions, said here on Monday.

He was speaking at an event organised by Airtel to announce the telecom company’s exclusive partnership with the movie.

“The movie is releasing in unprecedented number of screens in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and other States and this association with Airtel will give a wider reach to both the brands,” Kannan added.

Other tie-ups

In addition to Airtel, the production house has tied up with online ticket booking app Bookmyshow and confectionery major Cadbury’s.

“We are delighted to be associated with Darbar. We had received an overwhelming response from customers during our past tie-ups with (Rajini starrers) Kabali and Kaala,” said Manoj Murali, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The event also saw the launch of a limited edition of Darbar-branded SIM cards, which will be available at Airtel retail stores.