Dhanush wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award (South) 2020

Tamil megastar Dhanush K Raja won Dadasaheb Phalke Award (South) 2020 for the best actor in the movie Asuran. The award was announced on January 1, as per media reports.

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award is held every year to honor the industry’s finest talents. The award covers four film industries of South India, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannad.

The biggest names of the South film industries, including Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shivrajkumar, among others secured the top honors at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020.

Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty clinched the best actor 2020 South category award for his performance in the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya in 2019.

While Rashmikka Mandanna bagged the best actress award for her role in the film Dear Comrade.

The Best Film was awarded to the film Jersey. And, the most versatile actor award was given to Nagarjuna Akkineni and the best director award was given to Sujeet for the film Saaho, as per the Jagran report.