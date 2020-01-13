Explore Rajasthan in Ducati India’s Dream Tour

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has announced its first Dream Tour of 2020 — The Royal Rajasthan: Chapter 2 — in association with Eagle Rider India. To be held from February 20 to 23, the tour offers riders a chance to experience Rajasthan, and immerse themselves in the heritage properties and cultural brilliance of the State, according to a press release.

The Dream Tour is a prestigious Ducati Riding Experience where riders get to experience the capabilities of the Ducati in different conditions with various entertainment activities designed to create memories of a lifetime, for all participants. The Royal Rajasthan: Chapter 2 is Ducati’s endeavour to plan and ride on a different route and itinerary from last year’s ride, and to explore another side of Rajasthan and it’s world famous hospitality.

Riding on last year’s success of the Royal Rajasthan Ride, which included participants like MotoGP Rider Karel Abraham, Ducati India this year is to offer riders an experience of the Shekhawati region located in the north-eastern part of the State.

The ride is to be flagged-off from Ducati North Star Automotive, New Delhi following the Delhi-Mandawa-Ramgarh Jamwa-Delhi route and will have riding on sand dunes, experiencing horse riding and a lion safari, savouring authentic Rajasthan cuisines and much more.

Registrations for the tour are open with a slot for ₹44,500 per rider for twin sharing and ₹56,500 per rider for a single room (including 5 per cent tax).

The tour is limited to 10 riders only and will include accommodations along with food, beverage and experiential fees, the release said.