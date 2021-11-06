Fans set the screens on fire as ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Annaatthe’ sparkle in the box office

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
After ‘revenge shopping’ and ‘revenge travel’, it appears that it’s time for ‘revenge movie viewing’ in theatres. At least, that is what the initial response to the Diwali releases points out.
Actor Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which hit the big screens on Friday, has been receiving a phenomenal response with people across the country thronging into theatres in large numbers.
The movie, which was released after nearly two-year delay due the Covid-19 pandemic, had a net box office collection of ₹26.29 crore in the domestic territory and ₹8.10 crore in gross box office collection from the overseas market on day one. The movie had a grand release in 3,519 screens across the country.
“#Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1… REVIVES biz… Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]… Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG… Has potential to grow over the weekend… CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK… Fri ₹26.29 cr. #India biz,” movie critic and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
That’s not all. The Rohit Shetty directed film also smashed some ticket booking records. “Sooryavanshi hits a peak of 17 tickets sold per second on Nov 5th! More than 7,00,000 tickets sold in less than 24 hours making it the highest ever peak for a Hindi movie on #BookMyShow,” online ticket booking platform BookMyShow tweeted on Saturday.
Down south, it was Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth who is helping theatres to keep their cash register ringing. According to Box Office India portal, Rajinikanth’s latest film Annaatthe has become the highest opener of all time in Tamil Nadu with a net box office collection of about ₹24 crore. The day one collections have surpassed the previous record of ₹23 crore in net made by actor Vijay’s Sarkar in 2018.
‘#Annaatthe crosses 1 million tickets sold on #BookMyShow as of 5 Nov, becoming the first movie to hit the million mark after the second Unlock in 2021!” BookMyShow tweeted.
Adding spice to the flavour was Hollywood film Eternals. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film sold over half a million tickets during its opening weekend, BookMyShow said. “#Eternals embarks on a FLYING START… Despite facing two tough opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe], the #Marvel movie packs a SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Fri ₹7.35 cr Nett BOC [1400 screens]. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: ₹8.75 cr. #Diwali,” Adarsh tweeted.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...