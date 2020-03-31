Five apps to help beat work-from-home blues

As India completes one week of the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, the work and office have now been confined to homes. This has led to an increase in time spent on smartphones per user by 6.2 per cent, a jump of 1.5 hours. While people are not allowed to leave the apartment for days, here are the top five apps they can be downloaded to make the work from home period light and engaging

Netflix Party

This is an extension of the popular Netflix. All one has to do is install the extension on the Google Chrome browser. The best thing about it? If you are looking to get into the virtual movie watching with friends only for a limited period, you can simply sign up for the Netflix trial, which is free, and use it for a month.

Khabri

Khabri is India’s first digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. It is the World's largest Hindi audio platform where you can listen and create audio content in an Indian vernacular. Khabri offers listeners to experience audio beyond Music with categories like - News, Jobs, Motivation and 15 others. It also offers users an opportunity to create audio content and get discovered. Given the ease of content creation in Audio, content creation is a big hit among audiences from tier II & III states of India. The app is free of cost and offers users the option to download the content and consume offline.

Rooter

Rooter is India's sports community platform that is personalising sports content and giving a voice to millions of fans across sports and gaming. Rooter engages fans with User Generated Live Audio and Video content over different sports and offers a personalised sports feed and Scorecards in 8 Indian languages. Rooter offer content around not just international and domestic games and tournaments, but also school and college-level games. Also, be running challenges for users to send their short-form videos.

Paytm First Games

Paytm First Games can be enjoyed by people who love games, contests, trivia & especially Rummy. People can play rewarding games & contests that could be enjoyed alone as well with real people in real-time. Paytm Games has a large repository of games similar to Ludo, Teen Patti, Candy Crush, Snake, Fruit Ninja, Knifeit and Temple Run.

TikTok

TikTok lets people discover and make their own videos by capturing moments to share with the world. People can also apply filters and special effects, including fun stickers, music, and more.