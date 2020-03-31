Five apps to help beat work-from-home blues

An app that helps you Groww your money
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
As India completes one week of the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, the work and office have now been confined to homes. This has led to an increase in time spent on smartphones per user by 6.2 per cent, a jump of 1.5 hours. While people are not allowed to leave the apartment for days, here are the top five apps they can be downloaded to make the work from home period light and engaging
This is an extension of the popular Netflix. All one has to do is install the extension on the Google Chrome browser. The best thing about it? If you are looking to get into the virtual movie watching with friends only for a limited period, you can simply sign up for the Netflix trial, which is free, and use it for a month.
Khabri is India’s first digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. It is the World's largest Hindi audio platform where you can listen and create audio content in an Indian vernacular. Khabri offers listeners to experience audio beyond Music with categories like - News, Jobs, Motivation and 15 others. It also offers users an opportunity to create audio content and get discovered. Given the ease of content creation in Audio, content creation is a big hit among audiences from tier II & III states of India. The app is free of cost and offers users the option to download the content and consume offline.
Rooter is India's sports community platform that is personalising sports content and giving a voice to millions of fans across sports and gaming. Rooter engages fans with User Generated Live Audio and Video content over different sports and offers a personalised sports feed and Scorecards in 8 Indian languages. Rooter offer content around not just international and domestic games and tournaments, but also school and college-level games. Also, be running challenges for users to send their short-form videos.
Paytm First Games can be enjoyed by people who love games, contests, trivia & especially Rummy. People can play rewarding games & contests that could be enjoyed alone as well with real people in real-time. Paytm Games has a large repository of games similar to Ludo, Teen Patti, Candy Crush, Snake, Fruit Ninja, Knifeit and Temple Run.
TikTok lets people discover and make their own videos by capturing moments to share with the world. People can also apply filters and special effects, including fun stickers, music, and more.
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
This start-up manufactures beverages and snacks
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...