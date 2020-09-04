'Flying' electric speedboat debuts on Switzerland's lakes

Audi adds the RS Q8 to its Indian portfolio
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
The world's first electric-powered hydrofoil speedboat, which reduces energy consumption and noise - as well as sea-sickness - by “flying” above the waves, has made its debut on Switzerland’s lakes.
The Candela Seven can hit speeds of 55 km per hour when its foils lift it out of the water. Its manufacturers say it travels further and smoother than other electric boats.
The foils reduce water friction - and the effect of waves slamming into the boat - cutting energy consumption by 80% compared to normal diesel-powered boats and extending the craft's range to 90 km (56 miles).
The carbon fibre boat also carries an on-board computer which automatically adjusts the foil positions 100 times per second to reduce rolling and sea-sickness.
“Because we don't have any waves hitting, we don't have any slamming or bumping around, and you really have a quiet a smooth ride,” Swiss importer Christian Vogel told Reuters.
Until now, electric boats have tended to sacrifice either speed or range because of the capacity limits of their batteries.
The Candela Seven made its Swiss debut on Lake Lucerne this week, with Candela Speed Boat hoping to drum up a new business with a European tour. The Stockholm-based company has delivered 16 boats since last year.
The boat, which costs around 250,000 euros ($296,000), would be a good fit for Switzerland's lakeside cities like Zurich, Lucerne and Geneva, said Vogel.
“People could use it to commute across lakes or for day trips,” he said. “You can drive this with a clean conscience from an environmental point of view, and it's great fun.”
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Rolls-Royce’s new Ghost will deliver an intelligent, unobtrusive package; even better magic carpet ride
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...