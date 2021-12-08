Variety

FM on Forbes’ 100 most powerful women list, again

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 08, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   -  PTI

This year, Nirmala Sitharaman is ranked at 37th position, up from 41 last year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has, for the third time in a row, made it to the Forbes’ rankings of 100 most powerful women of the world.

This year, Sitharaman is ranked at 37th position, up from 41 last year. In 2019, she held the 34th spot in the Forbes ranking of 100 most powerful women. This year she was two spots ahead of her American counterpart, Janet Yellen.

Besides Sitharaman, the Indians who made it to the list include HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra (52); Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (72), and Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar made her debut and was featured at number 88.

Falguni Nayar had recently become India’s seventh woman billionaire and the wealthiest self-made billionaire following Nykaa’s stellar debut in the stock market.

Every year, Forbes, an American business magazine, releases a list of 100 powerful women of the world.

Jeff Bezos’ former wife Mackenzie Scott earned the topmost spot in this year’s list. US Vice-President Kamla Harris is ranked second, and European Central Bank Head Christine Lagarde is at the third position in the top 100 rankings.

Published on December 08, 2021

women
