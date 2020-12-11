From Marvel to Star Wars, here’s the upcoming line-up from Disney

The Walt Disney Company has announced its upcoming line-up of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

The media major, which made the announcement at its 2020 Investor Day event on Thursday, plans to release approximately 10 Star Wars and Marvel series each, as well as 15 Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar series on its streaming service Disney+ over the next few years, in addition to premium content, which will premiere in theatres or on linear channels before coming to the streaming service.

Here’s a glimpse of the upcoming content for Disney+ and theatres:

Star Wars

Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy, announced plans for the Star Wars galaxy with a new series and feature films.

Kennedy also announced various Disney+ series and new feature films. The studio announced a new special event series for Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor, with Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader, which will begin 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Two new series from Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, spin-offs from The Mandalorian, namely, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, were also announced.

The Star Wars feature film releasing in December 2023 will be titled Rogue Squadron, directed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins.

Other new titles which will be released on Disney+ include Andor, Star Wars:The Bad Batch, Star Wars: Visions, Lando, The Acolyte, and A Droid Story. The studio also announced a new series, revisiting Willow with Warwick Davis returning in the title role.

Lucasfilm also announced the next instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise directed by James Mangold with Harrison Ford returning in the lead role; a Star Wars feature film by writer/director Taika Waititi and Children of Blood & Bone, based on Tomi Adeyemi’s New York Times best-selling novel.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios shared its plans for the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new films and series for both Disney+ and theatres.

The studio has three new series lined up for Disney+, including the Samuel L. Jackson-starrer Secret Invasion, Ironheart starring Dominique Thorne as a genius inventor, and Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine.

These series are in addition to the upcoming line-p of Disney+ titles including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki along with the animated series What If…?; Ms. Marvel; Hawkeye, starring Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner; She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany in the title role alongside co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth; Moon Knight; Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special; and a series of original shorts featuring Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy titled, I Am Groot.

A new trailer for WandaVision along with first look for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki, among others, were also unveiled at the event.

Upcoming Marvel feature films announced were Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third feature in the Ant-Man franchise along with the Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios’ upcoming feature films also include Black Widow, Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, Eternals, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Blade, Captain Marvel 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

To honour the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa aka the Black Panther, the studios will not replace the late actor in Black Panther 2. The film, which is opening on July 8, 2022, is being written and directed by Ryan Coogler.

“Marvel Studios will not recast the character but will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film,” the studio announced.

Disney films

Disney+, the studio also unveiled its new line-up of original movies and officially confirmed that it will produce Hocus Pocus 2, reboots of Three Men and a Baby starring Zac Efron and Cheaper by the Dozen with Kenya Barris and Gabrielle Union. It will also produce a new Sister Act film starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry.

Other Disney+ projects announced on Thursday include a live-action animated film Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, starring John Mulaney and Andy Samberg; Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks; Peter Pan & Wendy, with Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell; and Disenchanted, with Amy Adams returning as Giselle.

Disney+’s new live action biographical films include a film about NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo called Greek Freak, along with projects based on Keanon Lowe and Chris Paul. It is also developing new animated takes on 20th Century Studios’ titles Diary of a Wimpy Kid; The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, starring Simon Pegg; and Night at the Museum.

The studio also previewed its upcoming f feature films,including Jungle Cruise; Cruella; a prequel to The Lion King; and The Little Mermaid.

Animated movies

On the animated front, Disney announced that Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets simultaneously with its release in theatres, on March 5, 2021.

The Studios also announced its upcoming feature film Encanto, with a new song from Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame. The film is slated for release in November 2021.

It also announced several new series for the streaming service, including Baymax, Zootopia+, Tiana and Moana, The Series, along with Iwájú, on which the studios will be collaborating with the Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali.

Pixar Animation Studios also announced its upcoming line-up of original series for Disney+ and feature films. It includes Pixar’s first-ever long-form animated series Win or Lose, which will debut exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2023. Pixar’s two new feature films Turning Red, and Lightyear are slated for release in theatres in 2022. Pixar’s original feature film Luca will hit theatres next year.

The studio also shared additional details for a new Disney+ series, including Inside Pixar, Pixar Popcorn, Dug Days, and Cars, as well as the upcoming feature film Soul and short Burrow. Both films will debut on Disney+ on December 25, 2020.

It also announced new titles for Disney+ being developed by National Geographic including Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, Welcome to Earth (working title) featuring Will Smith, and a fourth season of the Emmy-winning anthology series Genius,which profiles Martin Luther King, Jr.

Other upcoming content includes a new documentary film Cousteau, which will debut in theatres before coming to Disney+ and a new documentary series including Secrets of the Whales, A Real Bug’s Life, and America The Beautiful.