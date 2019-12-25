Get a panoramic view of the hills as you chug up to Shimla

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
The Railways on Wednesday flagged off a seven-coach glass-topped vistadome train on the heritage Kalka-Shimla route.
The red-coloured train, which was decorated with balloons, chugged off from the Kalka railway station in Haryana at around 7 am, a railway official at the Kalka station told PTI.
The ‘Him Darshan’ train has a seating capacity of over 100 passengers and bookings are full over the next few days in view of the Christmas-New Year holiday season, the official said.
Earlier this year, the Railways had put only one vistadome coach on the narrow-gauge route, but in view of the huge response, the entire train has such coaches, he said.
Along the route, one of the few heritage Railways in the word, tourists headed to Shimla will experience snow and rainfall in these glass-enclosed coaches.
“It feels so nice to enjoy the nature with transparent roofs as it gives a panoramic view. We will also return in a few days. Hope we get a chance to witness snowfall while we are on this train,” a family told the media in Kalka after boarding the train.
The vistadome coaches are tastefully decorated with plush interiors and tourists will also get a chance to feel close to the nature on the 95.5-km route with large glass windows in the air-conditioned coaches.
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...