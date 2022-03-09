Google CEO Sundar Pichai uses ‘non-sleep deep rest’ to unwind

When it comes to relaxing from a hectic work schedule, people use different techniques such as yoga and meditation. Recently, Google CEO Sundar Pichai admitted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that he struggles with meditation. Instead, walking and non-sleep deep rest (NSDR) helps Sundar Pichai to unwind himself.

"Meditation is something I see the value of, but I struggle to do that. Walking is very helpful to me. I find it much easier to think when I’m walking or pacing. Through the pandemic, sometimes it’s been helpful to take my dog out for a walk, and I can relax by listening to podcasts," Pichai said in the interview.

The CEO listens to podcasts on NSDRs. Pichai added, "So while I find it difficult to meditate, I can go to YouTube, find an NSDR video. They’re available in 10, 20, or 30 minutes, so I do that occasionally."

The NSDR was termed by neuroscientist Dr Andrew Huberman of Stanford University. He defined it as a technique to induce a self of calm. Huberman called Yoga Nidra and hypnosis as the NSDR protocols. It involves taking a nap of over twenty minutes to relax the body and calm the body.