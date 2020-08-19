Penguin announces Sudha Murthy’s next book on her 70th birthday

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
Penguin Random House on Wednesday announced a new children’s book by author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy to mark her 70th birthday.
“Penguin Random House India marks the 70th birthday of India most beloved writer Sudha Murty with the announcement of her new book. The publishing house is coming out with her latest collection of short stories, titled ‘Grandparents’ Bag of Stories’, which is scheduled to be released in November 2020,” Penguin said in its official announcement.
The book will be a sequel to one of the author’s bestselling book of stories titled Grandma’s Bag of Stories. The book has sold approximately 3 lakh copes so far, the publishing house said.
The new children’s book will feature 20 stories by Murty.
The stories were penned to entertain children who were found themselves “homebound during these days, without school and holiday plans” amid the pandemic.
These will be in the voice of grandparents will include “tales of kings and jungle, fun and adventure in the time of coronavirus.”
‘The lockdown due to the pandemic got me wondering what I would have done as a 10-12-year-old kid. I would have really got bored. I would have gone to my grandparents’ house, sat with them, heard stories, and learnt how to help people in difficult times. So, I thought – why can’t I once again become a ten-year-old, think of all my childhood stories and write a book. That’s how I wrote these set of stories,’ said Murthy.
The publishing house revealed the first look of the book on Wednesday which is slated for launch in November.
