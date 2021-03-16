Helicopter aggregator BLADE adds new destinations

BLADE India, a helicopter aggregator, has now launched its services to Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa, Dharana at Shillim and Aamby Valley.

BLADE claims that customers can now reach either of the locations within 30 minutes instead of 4 hours driving. They can opt for BLADE services any day of the week from BLADE vertiports at Juhu and Pune for Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa and Dharana, prices of which start at ₹12,000 plus taxes per seat and charter at ₹1.75 lakh plus taxes. The partnership offers holistic travel solutions wherein a BLADE customer not just books a flight but can also avail a 15 per cent off on their hotel stay.

Travellers can also avail the services from Juhu to Aamby Valley on the weekends. Scheduled to operate on Friday and Sunday, by-the-seat services to Aamby valley are priced starting ₹9,000 plus taxes per seat or ₹1.5 lakh + tax per hour, basis the requirement.

On introducing new routes, Karanpal Singh – Founder, Hunch Ventures and BLADE India says, "Bringing down commute times is at the core of Urban Air Mobility. Now BLADE customers will have more time to spend at the destinations rather than on the roads.”

More people turn to wellness retreats and staycations, but enduring long hours of road travel takes away from the overall experience. Furthermore, as work from home has become a new reality, jet-setters are trudging towards working from remote locations giving rise to workations, Singh added.

So far, BLADE has been offering by-the-seat seats in destinations like Mumbai – Pune – Shirdi. In the coming fiscal, BLADE is set to further expand its services in Maharashtra with the new routes. With the new routes, BLADE’s aim is to make places more accessible and better connected to the nearby cities.