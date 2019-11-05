IIT-Madras launches affordable standing wheelchair

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, in collaboration with Phoenix Medical Systems, launched the country’s first indigenously-designed standing wheelchair on Tuesday. The assistive device helps the wheelchair-bound move from a sitting to standing position, and vice-versa, independently. The wheelchair was launched at IIT Madras Research Park in the presence of Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, researchers, industry and testing partners, students and faculty.
Called ‘Arise,’ the standing wheelchair was designed and developed by the TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), headed by Sujatha Srinivasan, a profiessor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT-Madras.
The commercialisation of the standing wheelchair technology was made possible through support from Wellcome Trust, UK, via an ‘Affordable Healthcare in India’ Award, which brought together the research and manufacturing partners. Thanks to a novel, mass-manufacturable mechanical design (one Indian patent granted, other Indian, US and China patents pending), and Phoenix’s manufacturing capabilities, Arise will be made available at an affordable price of around ₹15,000.
Praising all stakeholders responsible for developing the wheelchair, Minister Gehlot said: “I have seen several devices made with modern technology in India and abroad in the last few years, but have not seen such a good standing wheelchair anywhere in the world. I congratulate IIT-Madras and its partners for coming up with this multi-purpose device that greatly boosts the user’s confidence, and physical and mental well-being, apart from being cost-effective.”
He added: “I am truly impressed with the work done by R2D2 and look forward to cooperating with the centre in the future. I assure IIT-Madras and its partners that we will try to provide standing wheelchairs to the needy through the Ministry, MLA Constituency Development and CSR funds.”
Expressing her appreciation for the work of testing partners, including CMC Vellore, The Spinal Foundation, SPASTN and Vidyasagar, Sujatha Srinivasan said users of conventional wheelchairs, being seated for long hours, face secondary health problems such as poor blood circulation and pressure sores. These issues may be minimised by using standing wheelchairs. This can be greatly beneficial to the health, self-esteem and well-being of a wheelchair user,” she said.
“Arise is a gamechanger,” said Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, in a video message, adding that she is “delighted at the liberation this device will offer the differently-abled.”
On R2D2’s work, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT-Madras, said: “The TTK Centre for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development, created with a generous endowment from our distinguished alumnus TT Jagannathan, has become the research and innovation hub for several affordable assistive technologies, among which Arise is a sterling example. The Centre and Phoenix Medical Systems are to be congratulated for their persistent efforts to make the device user-friendly and affordable.”
Describing the safety features in Arise, Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Phoenix Medical Systems, a pioneer in the medical devices sector in India, said: “One safety feature of Arise is the interlocking mechanism, which ensures that the wheelchair remains in a locked state if the knee block is not in position. The dimensions of Arise are adjustable and adequate safety features are incorporated.”
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
LIC now allows you to revive a policy which has lapsed for over two years
Without supply shocks, it could stay between $60 and $70 a barrel in the coming year
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Unless price moves out of the current range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...