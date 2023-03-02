Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd has announced the launch of a Aquamagicaa water park, in Surat on March 1.

The park, spread over 4 acres, includes 16 water-based rides/attractions imported from international manufacturers, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In addition, it also offers food & beverages, retail offerings, and ‘Cabana’ facilities for usage of rooms during the day.

Dhimant Bakshi, CEO, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd., said the launch of Aquamagicaa water park in Surat is in line with the company’s brand expansion strategy to increase footprint into new markets.

Imagicaa operates Theme Park, Water Park, Snow Park and a family hotel Novotel Imagicaa Khopoli.