India-based gaming start-up to host PUBG mobile tournament

Bengaluru-headquartered e-sports start-up EWar Games on Monday announced the launch of its first PUBG mobile gaming tournament titled “EWar PUBG Mahayudh.”

The e-sports company will host the tournament inviting participation from both professional as well as amateur PUBG Mobile gamers in India.

The first season of EWar PUBG Mahayudh will be held over a period of over one month, beginning from June 18 till July 19, the company said.

The tournament will offer a total prize pool of ₹2.5 lakhs, the company said.

The online tournament will be conducted in three phases. The top 20 ‘pro’ teams will compete against each other in the first phase of the event, for four days (June 18 to June 21). The second phase will include competition between amateur teams and will be held from June 22 to July 15. These matches will be held over a period of 25 days and in four stages.

“In the last and final phase, i.e. Pro. Vs. Underdog, the top 20 (10 teams from phase 1 and phase 2 respectively) best-performing teams will compete against each other, following which the ultimate winners of the tournament will be declared,” the company explained in an official release.

“We are looking forward to an action-packed, fiercely competitive show over the next one-month or so. In the future, we have plans to come up with many more editions of the Mahayudh and also similar flagship e-sports challenges and tournaments across different formats,” said Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO, EWar Games.

The EWar PUBG mobile Mahayudh Season 1 will be streamed on EWar’s mobile app.

Registrations for the top 20 ‘pro’ teams have already been confirmed while registrations for the ‘underdog’ teams are currently underway.

A member fro a team willing to participate in the tournament can register their squad by creating a new team on the Ewar mobile app or join using an invite code.

PUBG and PUBG mobile have garnered massive popularity in India. According to a recent report by online content management platform SEMRush, PUBG was one of the most popular games in India during the lockdown.