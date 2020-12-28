Irrfan Khan's ‘The Song of Scorpions’ to release in cinemas in early 2021

The Song of Scorpions starring late actor Irrfan Khan will release in cinemas in early 2021, the makers of the film announced on Monday.

The film is presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies with Feather Light and KNM production. It is written and directed by Anup Singh.

“Witness the mesmerising performance of Irrfan Khan on the big screen one last time in the upcoming feature, The Song of Scorpions,” Panorama Spotlight tweeted from its official account.

The film also stars veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman and Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani alongside Khan, who played a camel trader in the film. It first premiered at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2017 with no theatrical release yet.

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital in April. The actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and had undergone treatment abroad in 2019. His only project during the time was director Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium which released earlier this year.