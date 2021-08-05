ISRO launches study to upgrade service quality of Indian hospitals

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched a study to explore whether quality assurance mechanisms used in space technology to reduce human errors can be replicated in Indian hospital settings to ensure zero defect and quality of service in the emergency and intensive care units.
Called the Heath QUEST ((health quality upgradation enabled by space technology of ISRO) study, the project was launched by ISRO Chairman K Sivan on Wednesday across 20 private hospitals countrywide, an ISRO statement said.
The study aims to upgrade healthcare standards in line with ISRO quality standards and best practices. The quality assurance mechanism in vogue in ISRO will be shared with the study team to establish the parameters for healthcare quality standards, the statement said.
During his inaugural address, the ISRO chief assured the organisation’s support for completing the study and achieving the quality goal. The event was co-organised by Association of Health Care Providers India (AHPI) and Society for Emergency Medicine in India (SEMI). The CEOs and coordinators of the 20 participating hospitals attended the virtual event. Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, who was the guest of honour, spoke on the occasion.
