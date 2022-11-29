Reliance Jio’s cloud gaming service is now live. The company earlier announced the launch of its JioGamesCloud.

According to reports, the platform is accepting registrations for the beta programme that will provide access to 50+ games. Nevertheless, the Jio Cloud Gaming platform is free for everyone regardless of the network provider used. Meaning individuals need not be Jio users.

The service is available on Android via the JioGames app and on PC and Mac through the official website. Users can play games on the Jio set-top box as well.

Here’s how to apply for Jio Cloud Gaming Beta

Go to the official website of JioGamesCloud

Click to get started

Choose the device - Smartphone, desktop, or set-top box.

Select the game and tap to play.

The portal will now ask you to sign-up and get enrolled in the beta with your mobile number.

