Karnataka tops in RT-PCR tests; key to reining in pandemic

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Karnataka has done the highest RT-PCR tests per lakh population in the country and is the single reason for control of Covid-19, said Munish Moudgil, Karnataka Covid-19 War Room in-charge.
“While Karnataka government is doing its part by maximising tests, we on the ground are also pushing for citizens exercising SMS - social distancing, masking and sanitisation. This is being done to avoid a second wave in the State. So people's individual behaviour continues to be the most critical,” he added.
As per the statistics compiled by the Covid-19 War Room (as on November 22) 16,360 tests were conducted per lakh population.
According to Moudgil “RT-PCR Positivity Rate (cases per 100 RT-PCR tests) is one of the best measures of adequacy of testing. This along with CFR (Case Fatality Rate) are perhaps the most objective measure of adequacy of testing as well as assessment of status of covid-19.”
Meanwhile, Karnataka has prepared a Covid-19 vaccine delivery plan.
K Sudhakar, State Health and Medical Education Minister said Karnataka has initiated necessary action for Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration as per the Government of India’s advice. The State Task Force has also met and preparations are being made for the vaccine storage and delivery.
Speaking to reporters after attending the PM's Covid review meeting, the minister said the measures for management of vaccines were discussed. Sudhakar further said that the state government has identified 29,451 sites (vaccination sites) and 10,008 vaccinators as per the norms of the Universal Immunization Programme.
The minister explained that there are around 2,855 cold chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines. Also, three new regional vaccine stores – Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Ballari have been proposed.
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...