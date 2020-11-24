Karnataka tops in RT-PCR tests; key to reining in pandemic

Karnataka has done the highest RT-PCR tests per lakh population in the country and is the single reason for control of Covid-19, said Munish Moudgil, Karnataka Covid-19 War Room in-charge.

“While Karnataka government is doing its part by maximising tests, we on the ground are also pushing for citizens exercising SMS - social distancing, masking and sanitisation. This is being done to avoid a second wave in the State. So people's individual behaviour continues to be the most critical,” he added.

As per the statistics compiled by the Covid-19 War Room (as on November 22) 16,360 tests were conducted per lakh population.

According to Moudgil “RT-PCR Positivity Rate (cases per 100 RT-PCR tests) is one of the best measures of adequacy of testing. This along with CFR (Case Fatality Rate) are perhaps the most objective measure of adequacy of testing as well as assessment of status of covid-19.”

Vaccine rollout

Meanwhile, Karnataka has prepared a Covid-19 vaccine delivery plan.

K Sudhakar, State Health and Medical Education Minister said Karnataka has initiated necessary action for Covid-19 vaccine delivery, distribution and administration as per the Government of India’s advice. The State Task Force has also met and preparations are being made for the vaccine storage and delivery.

Speaking to reporters after attending the PM's Covid review meeting, the minister said the measures for management of vaccines were discussed. Sudhakar further said that the state government has identified 29,451 sites (vaccination sites) and 10,008 vaccinators as per the norms of the Universal Immunization Programme.

The minister explained that there are around 2,855 cold chain points for storage and distribution of vaccines. Also, three new regional vaccine stores – Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Ballari have been proposed.