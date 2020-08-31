Kerala body uses Thiruvathirakkali dance form to spread Covid message

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
It’s Onam! Instead of Maveli, the king who, according to mythology, returns to assess the welfare and well-being of his subjects in Kerala, it's a villain in the form of an invisible but all-pervading Coronavirus that looms large over the festivities in Kerala on Monday.
And the Poornendu Nair Sthree Thiruvathira Sangham could not have thought of a better format to spread the Covid awareness message. It chose the traditional art form of Thiruvathirakkali to get it across. The idea was also to pay homage to artistes who are struggling to make ends meet due to the virus.
The awareness campaign was held in association with the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department, with leading Thiruvathira artiste Preetha Balakrishnan in the lead. She composed the lyrics and directed the dance in the traditional Kummi style.
Balakrishnan said the campaign was dedicated to women passing through a critical period during Covid times. This dance form also reflects their hope for a better tomorrow.
