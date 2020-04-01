Lockdown: Online gaming on rise; Paytm First game sees 200% surge in user base

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
India’s homegrown Paytm First Games today announced that it has seen a 200 per cent increase in its user base in the last one month. As the country goes on lockdown to fight the spread of the dreaded coronavirus, more people are downloading and playing Paytm First Games as a means to fight stress and boredom.
The company claimed that the app now has more than half a million daily active gamers spending around 30 to 45 minutes, on their platform.
Over the last several weeks, the company said that more than 75,000 new users are joining the platform each day. The online gaming platform has launched more than 100 popular games including Rummy, Ludo, Teen Patti, and Fantasy Cricket.
Paytm games revealed that Rummy has gained maximum traction from the users of the app.
The company said that every month it gives out rewards and gratification worth more than ₹10 crore. It would soon launch a brand new campaign 'Ghar baithay lakhpati bano' wherein it will give major rewards for playing casual games including Ludo, Pool, Snake Wars, Whack a Mole and Danger Dash, among others.
Sudhanshu Gupta, COO – Paytm First Games says, as malls, movie theatres and popular hangout options shut down temporarily in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, online gaming is picking up as a popular option for stay at home entertainment.
He stated in the official release: "We are seeing a significant uptick in downloads of our app and the time spent and engagement in our online games has increased manifold. There has been a 3x increase in the number of new users on our platform.”
He further mentioned that their user base belongs to the age group of between 18-45 years. “What is interesting to observe is that while a large chunk of our users is from metropolitan cities, there has been a bigger contribution of the new users from tier-II, tier-III and the rest of India towns," he added.
