Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a drone video on Twitter showcasing the Vande Bharat Express train passing underneath the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Mahindra described the video as “a powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India.”

Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India…👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nBRiyCFHEd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 13, 2023

The post has gained over 1.8 million views. “Aggregated view of everything looks fantastic,” a Twitter user commented. Some users also took to comment on traffic jams in Bengaluru.

This comes after K Sudhakar, Health Minister of Karnataka, shared a video of the expressway on Twitter and called it an ‘unprecedented speed’ in the state.

“10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and Vande Bharat Express in one frame!” he wrote.

10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and Vande Bharat Express in one frame!



Double Engine BJP Govts at the Centre and in Karnataka have delivered next generation infrastructure at a scale & speed that is unprecedented.@narendramodi@BSBommai@nitin_gadkari@AshwiniVaishnawpic.twitter.com/WBU3wx0kbr — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 9, 2023

As per reports, the 10-lane expressway is part of the greenfield corridors project that commenced in March 2018. The completed project is scheduled to be inaugurated by the end of February 2023. The 117 km long stretch is expected to reduce the travelling time between Bengaluru and Mysuru by 75 minutes.

