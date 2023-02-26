Microsoft has increased Bing’s daily chat limit to 100 per day. According to Jordi Ribas, VP of Bing, Microsoft, the limit of 6 turns per session will remain in place.

This comes after the company launched its Bing chatbot to mobile (Android and iOS) and Skype.

As per reports, Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, announced that Bing’s new update made it so that SERP (search engine result page) queries no longer count towards the Chat limit and that the sidebar bug that limited Bing Chat on Microsoft Edge was fixed.

Parakhin added that users could see significant Bing Chat interaction improvements, and the company has put a new tagging system in place. It is likely that the company will further increase the chat limit in the near future.

Also read: Amazon Alexa gets new male voice option