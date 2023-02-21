Open AI’s ChatGPT has gained immense popularity in recent times.

The AI chatbot was launched in November last year. It can hold conversational text interactions with users.

How to access

Users will have to create an OpenAI account using their phone number or email address.

Individuals can also access ChatGPT without providing a contact number. They will have to visit OpenAI’s ChatGPT blog, and scroll down to click ‘try ChatGPT.’

The site will redirect users to either login or signup. They can sign in using an email address and start the conversation with ChatGPT.

The company recently launched the paid version called ChatGPT Plus. As per reports, the subscription is priced at $20 per month and is available to select users in the US.

