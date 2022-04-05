Bill Gates shares old video on Instagram marking Microsoft’s 47th birthday

Microsoft Corporation has completed 47 years of existence on Monday, April 4, 2022.

The company was founded by Bill Gates and his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975.

Gates shared an old video of him jumping over a chair at the Microsoft office, wishing “Happy birthday, Microsoft!”

“It took leaps and bounds to accomplish Microsoft’s vision of a computer on every desk and in every home. I’m proud that the company is working to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more,” he wrote on Instagram.

He stepped down as the company’s CEO in 2000 to focus on the philanthropic works of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He then turned down his full-time role at Microsoft in 2008 and was a board member until March 2020.

He stepped down as the chairman of the board in February 2014 and served as a technology advisor when Satya Nadella took over as the CEO.

The company also shared a tweet celebrating its 47th birthday.

Celebrating our 47th birthday with all of you. 📈 pic.twitter.com/ndNxuX1KcN — Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 4, 2022

It further asked Twitterati to mention the first Microsoft product they used, which amassed reactions.

Age yourself by telling us the first Microsoft product you ever used. ⬇ — Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 4, 2022

Back when MS Word was blue. Though technically used DOS to open it so that would be first. Best memories of early MS were the hours spent on encarta 95 a bit later. pic.twitter.com/aUdCesjvlx — John Kilmister (@johnkilmister) April 5, 2022