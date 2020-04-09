Netflix launched Instagram Live series about coping with mental health issues during Covid-19

Netflix on Wednesday announced that it will be launching a new Instagram Live series to help viewers focus on their mental health and cope with the current coronavirus crisis.

The series will begin airing on Instagram Live on April 10 at 7:30 am IST. It will feature the stars of some of Netflix’s most popular Young Adult shows and movies, including “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “The Kissing Booth,” “Stranger Things,” “Cheer” and “13 Reasons Why”.

“If you're feeling really stressed and anxious, talking through the realities of this strange and confusing time can be super helpful. starting tomorrow at 4pm PT we're launching Wanna Talk About It? a weekly LIVE series on our Instagram about how to take care of yourself during a global pandemic. featuring interviews with Netflix talent and mental health experts who will dig into topics like sleep disorders, self care, and anxiety,” Netflix captioned its Instagram post announcing the series.

The series will air every Thursday till May 14 on Netflix’s official Instagram account and deal with challenges that young adults face in terms of mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

With global shutdowns and the rising number of cases worldwide, mental health issues surrounding the pandemic have become more prominent. In India, the Centre last month had announced mental health helpline for citizens in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans).

Nimhans introduced the Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) Centre which addresses mental health issues during the pandemic.

“We understand, we are with you. Our toll free number to address mental health: 080-46110007,” the centre had said while announcing the helpline.

Over 1.3 million cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed globally so far with the worldwide death toll surpassing 80,000, according to the World Health Organization.