Netflix allows users lock individual profiles with security PIN

Now, Netflix will let users set a Personal Identification Number (PIN) to lock their individual profiles.

The feature is part of a new set of updates introduced by the OTT giant focused on improving parental control.

Users can set up a four-digit PIN number for individual profiles to lock them down.

Furthermore, parents can tailor their kids Netflix experience by filtering out titles that are not appropriate for their age. Netflix lets users delete and filter out certain content from kids profiles.

“We’ve built these filters using country ratings so they are more intuitive,” said Michelle Parsons, Kids Product Manager at Netflix.

Parents can remove individual series or films by title for particular profiles. The tiles that have been removed will not show up anywhere on the profile.

Users can also review each profile’s setting using the “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within account settings.

Parents can also turn off auto-play in kids’ profiles. Users can add these new, improved controls to their profile by going to account settings on the Netflix app for smartphone or web.

OTT platforms, in a bid to outperform competition, have been introducing new and improved features tailored for better user experience.

For instance, Amazon Prime Video, one of Netflix’s major competitors recently introduced individual profiles for users similar to Netflix.

Users can create designated profiles on Amazon’s video streaming service. Each profile will be personalised with designated recommendations, watchlists, watch history and season progress.

Prime Video however one-upped Netflix by letting subscribers create up to six profiles (one primary and five others including kids profile) as compared to Netflix's five.