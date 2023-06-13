Netflix will reportedly live-stream its first sports event, celebrity Golf tournament, this fall. A report by Wall Street Journal stated that the tournament will feature professional golf players and Formula One drivers.

The golf tournament is expected to be hosted in Las Vegas, featuring celebrities from “Drive to Survive,” a documentary series on Formula One auto-racing, and “Full Swing”, which followed professional golfers during the 2022 season, the report said.

The upcoming golf event aims to offer live sports streaming without having to pay for the package. The discussions over the tournament is in the early stages.

Other platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and Paramount Plus have already ventured into the live-streaming segment much before Netflix. Chris Rock’s comedy event on March 4 is one of the first-ever live-streaming events on Netflix.