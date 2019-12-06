Nithyananda and the call from Kailaasa

A diamond shining in the dark
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
It's been a week now since the history buffs celebrated the 145th birth anniversary of one of the greatest Prime Ministers of England, Winston Churchill, with a lot of fanfare. Commemorating the occasion, there was saturation coverage in some sections of the media too about his contribution to the victory of the allied forces in World War II. But I was reminded of him for a totally different reason. After all, isn't he the one who called our Father of the Nation, a half-naked fakir? Well, India has evolved since then, and in fact, some say, has definitely arrived. Not just its national leaders -- who now jet around with their monogrammed suits -- but even the fakirs, some of whom wear enough gold to give even the caparisoned elephants of Thrissur Pooram festival a complex, seem to be creating not just waves but setting off tsunamis.
But even among the bevy of swamijis, babas, matas, yogis and satgurus that India has ever produced, Swami Nithyananda is a rare and special talent, one has to acknowledge. While the Internet world would have been set on the path of self realisation and experienced its 'me-too' moment only after his 'me in me talking to me in you' classic clip, we, in this part of the world, were always conscious of his innate ability to pull out everyone from the morass that material life is. In other words, he was a 'mass' hero among millions of his followers even before his E = MC2 elegy to Einstenian physics.
Some might call him a fugitive, but outlaws with a red-corner notice against them just seek asylum in other countries. But here is someone who is painting the whole world red by not just creating a new nation, the original God's own country if you will, but inviting applications for citizenship from those who can neither practice nor perfect Sanathana dharma in peace.
But jokes apart, what really set the police on hot pursuit of Nithyananda this time is the case filed by one of his former disciples that his three daughters were being held in illegal custody by the Swamiji. Though the Gujarat police rescued two, one of the daughters has denied the allegations and claimed that she is with him on her own volition. Neither she or Nithyananda is alone. So what makes people flock to cults and gurus like Nithyananda?
Writing for the Medium website, Kathleen Toohill, who has done extensive work on cult psychology and history, says: “It’s tempting to buy into the fantasy that getting drawn into a cult is something that happens to a “different” kind of person and would never happen to us. But interestingly, research suggests that circumstances may be more significant than personality when it comes to susceptibility to cults.”
She also quotes Robert Pardon, director of the New England Institute of Religious Research, as saying: “These people are often idealists. They think they will make a difference to humanity, or that they will best serve their god or their ideals within the group.”
Though many such commonalities exist between cult groups from ‘Kailaasa’ to California, what is perhaps unique to India is the use of such groups to launder black money, particularly by politicians.
Even in Nithyananda’s case, it is rumoured that one of the top politicians of Karnataka belonging to the Opposition camp, who is now in and out of Tihar, had used his ashram to park his ill-gotten wealth running into thousands of crores. And, of course, there is always the caste angle since we are in India. For instance, enforcement officials and tax authorities are sitting on the files relating to a prominent South-based guru, who is guilty of breaking every law in the book, for years now just because earning his ire will cost the ruling dispensation at least a few parliamentary seats in which his community is in majority.
And it is also ironic that at a time when the Indian government has moved the Citizenship Amendment Bill to give citizenship to refugees from minority communities including Jains, Buddhists and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, a Hindu guru has reportedly approached the UN complaining about religious persecution in India and seeking recognition for his newly minted country.
Only time will tell whether the man who funnels spirituality through his YouTube sermons will succeed in his mission.
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
Indian arm eyeing the possibility of fuel cell electric vehicles
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
More and more Indian women hoopsters are playing at collegiate levels abroad, hoping to crack the big league
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
The idea that incentives for the rich promote investment and employment is demonstrably false
“You have too much junk,” says Bins. “Yup,” I say. “I know.” I live in a two-room apartment in downtown ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...