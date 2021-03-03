Now, a Japanese billionaire is looking for eight people to join him on a trip to moon

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Tuesday announced his plans to recruit eight people from across the world to join him on the first civilian mission to the moon aboard SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft.
Maezawa in 2018 had purchased all the seats on the first private week-long trip to the moon and back by Elon Musk's SpaceX. In an announcement video released on Tuesday, the Japanese billionaire further detailed his plans for the mission.
A new site for the trip dubbed the ‘dearMoon’ project, details regarding the process have been provided.
“The first civilian mission to the Moon is planned to take place in 2023. The rocket developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX will make a week-long journey to the Moon and back,” reads the website.
“In 2018, Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa purchased all the seats aboard this rocket. Wishing to give as many talented individuals as possible the opportunity to go, he announced in March 2021 his plans to choose 8 crew members from across the world,” it adds.
Maezawa, in the video confirmed that the full passenger list will include 10 to 12 crew members. Out of this, Maezawa is looking for eight crewmates to join him from the general public.
He had initially announced that he wished for artists to join him on the trip. He has now broadened the criteria stating that anyone who expresses any kind of creativity is an artist. The crewmates will now be selected based on two primary criteria. Firstly, they should be confident that they can excel at what they do by going to space. The second criteria is that they can support the rest of the crew on the trip.
The eight-passenger seats will be given away for free by Maezawa.
The pre-registration for the selection process will close on March 14, followed by a screening process that ends on March 21, as per the website. They will then be given an assignment followed by an online interview. The final interviews and medical checkup will take place late in May.
The team is targeting 2022 and 2023 to focus on training once crew-mates are selected in preparation for the flight.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
* From March to September for a period of 28 weeks the Atlantis ballroom was turned into an artist’s studio ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...