Ola S1 Pro owner sets his electric scooter on fire in Tamil Nadu; video goes viral

A man in Tamil Nadu set his Ola Electric two-wheeler on fire, frustrated over the constant issues he faced and not receiving aid from Ola’s customer care. Video of the unhappy customer goes viral on the internet.

This comes after Ola Electric recently announced recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire.

Prithviraj from Ambur, Tamil Nadu, shared a screenshot of the mail he sent to Ola Electric customer care on Twitter. According to a BGR.in report, he claimed his Ola Electric S1 Pro ran out of range after running for just 44 km, even on a full charge. “This is the fourth time I am complaining,” he wrote in the mail. He added that the battery charge suddenly dropped down to zero from 20 per cent and claimed that customer care did not attend to his queries. Another screenshot Prithviraj shared on Twitter revealed his vehicle was not registered even three months after delivery.

Sharing the image of setting his scooter in flames on Twitter, he wrote, “Frustrated with your service. Now it’s showtime. Thank you.”

Prithviraj is not the only customer who complained about the company’s customer service.

Another user commented on Prithviraj’s Twitter post claiming to have the same issue, to which Ola Electric responded.

Hi, please reach out to your dedicated brand champion or you can also call on the service helpline number provided to you between 8 am to 8 pm and we'll look into this & get back to you. — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) April 28, 2022

Another incident of a trader from Parli, Maharashtra, was mentioned in the report by BGR.in. He received the scooter on March 24, which he booked in September 2021. The scooter stopped working a week later. The issue has not been fixed even after being checked by an Ola mechanic.