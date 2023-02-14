Hospitality major OYO has observed a nearly 35 per cent increase in bookings for Valentine’s Day, despite it being a weekday.

As per the company’s data analysis, Vrindavan has clocked in the maximum number of bookings this Valentine’s Day (231 per cent y-o-y growth) as compared to last year. This is followed by destinations such as Bengaluru (51 per cent), Hyderabad (47 per cent), Pune (45 per cent), Kolkata (38 per cent), Chennai (35 per cent), and Mumbai (19 per cent).

Vrindavan surprisingly emerged as the most booked destination, surpassing popular leisure destinations on Valentine’s Day such as Goa and Manali. The average duration of stay during this Valentine’s day has increased from 2 days to 4 days in 2023 Vs 2022, indicating consumer demand for longer trips over staycations.

‘Spending quality time’

“The high consumer demand for Vrindavan indicates that today, Indians wish to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a day to spend quality time with family and friends. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, booking trends indicate that consumers are keen to combine the weekend with Valentine’s Day to head out on a holiday,” the company said in a media statement.

Budget-friendly properties remained the go-to accommodation option for the majority travellers, while some consumers also chose premium properties.

Speaking on the increased bookings, an OYO spokesperson said, “It is interesting to note that people are now willing to travel on weekdays as well when there is a good opportunity. The booking trend clearly shows that people in smaller cities are also as ambitious as their counterparts in metros when it comes to spending on experiences.”

The spokesperson added, “We are happy to provide them with a comfortable stay, a quick getaway and make informed decisions with our initiatives such as Super OYO, Check-in Ratings, Book Now Pay Later, and nearby hotels among others.”