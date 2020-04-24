Parks and Recreation will return to television with a half-hour special on April 30

NBC’s popular sitcom Parks and Recreation will be returning for a half-hour scripted special on April 30 in a bid to raise money for Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund.

“Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret... On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbours at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica,” Parks and Recreation had tweeted from their official account.

Five years after the last episode of the series aired, the special will follow series protagonist Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, and her efforts to “stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing,” according to an official statement by NBC.

The special will have all of the original characters from the series played by original cast members including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta.

“In addition, several guest stars from the Pawnee universe may pop in,” NBC said.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said executive producer Michael Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

The telecast has been created to raise funds for Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund, which will enable foodbanks to secure the resources they need to help the “most vulnerable” communities during Covid-19.

“State Farm and Subaru of America will each make matching donations of $150,000 and, combined with NBCUniversal and the writers/producers/cast of “Parks and Recreation,” a total of $500,000 in matching donations will be made through May 21,” the media giant said.

“Parks and Recreation” was a sitcom produced by Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal Television. Greg Daniels, Michael Schur, Howard Klein, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Dean Holland had served as executive producers for the series.

The all-original “A Parks and Recreation Special” will air on April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.