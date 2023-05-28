Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s tweets on the new Parliament building and said that the building is a “symbol of democratic strength and progress”.

“A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!” Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter.

“May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story,” actor Akshay Kumar tweeted.

The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPridehttps://t.co/Z1K1nyjA1X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future. #MyParliamentMyPridehttps://t.co/oHgwsdLLli — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2023

PM Modi responded, “You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation’s rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future.”

The new Parliament building was inaugurated on May 28, 2023. PM Modi, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by his side, installed the historic ‘Sengol’, a symbol of power and fair governance of the Chola reign, in the new Lok Sabha chamber, next to the Speaker’s chair.

Lok Sabha Speaker who earlier shared the video of the new Parliament tweeted, “This newly constructed building is a symbol of the potential and capabilities of the emerging New India, which will become the powerhouse of building a developed India by fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of more than 140 crore countrymen.”

यह नवनिर्मित भवन उभरते हुए नए भारत के सामर्थ्य और क्षमताओं का प्रतीक है जो 140 करोड़ से अधिक देशवासियों की आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करते हुए विकसित भारत के निर्माण का शक्ति केंद्र बनेगा।#MyParliamentMyPridehttps://t.co/gwtzz56fWB — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) May 26, 2023

