Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building and dedicated it to the nation on Sunday morning in a ceremony that started with a havan and was followed by multi-faith prayers.
Modi, with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla by his side, installed the historic ‘Sengol’, a symbol of power and fair governance of the Chola reign, in the new Lok Sabha chamber, next to the Speaker’s chair.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.