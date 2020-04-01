Pocket Aces’ Loco upgrades product offerings, introduces game-streaming

Digital entertainment company, Pocket Aces, on Wednesday announced a product update for its gaming app Loco. The update will allow users to stream on the app, with a specific focus on gaming.

This will make Loco one of the earliest entrants in the game-streaming space in India, the company claimed in a statement.

The games that streamers on the platform are streaming include the likes of PUBG, FreeFire, Call of Duty etc, it said. The platform will continue to offer its ‘hyper-casual gaming’ and interactive trivia, where it has hosted over 2,000 quizzes with multiple branded games.

"In 2018, we launched Loco with two daily quiz shows and within a year, we expanded our services to include hyper-casual gaming. Today, users spend over 30 minutes per day on the app. As the next step in fulfilling our commitment towards building a long lasting gaming and esports ecosystem in India, we are now adding game streaming to our platform. This major update empowers gamers to entertain India and display their skills in different popular games, right from the comfort of their homes. In the coming months, we will roll-out an exciting array of new features and original gaming content,” said Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders, Pocket Aces.

Loco, in association with Fnatic will exclusively live stream #GamingForGood, a PUBG Mobile charity tournament, that will take place from April 3 to April 5 between 3 pm and 9 pm. This is an initiative taken to raise funds and help some of those affected due to the currently ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

The top 20 teams from the South Asian PUBG MOBILE circuit will compete for prizes totalling to Rs 3.5 lakh, which will be donated to charities that teams pick.

According to FICCI and Ernst & Young's report titled, 'The era of consumer A.R.T', India's online gaming segment grew 40 per cent in 2019 to reach Rs 65 billion and is expected to reach Rs 187 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 43 per cent. There has been a significant increase in the number of online gamers, from 183 million in 2017 to 365 million in 2019.

Since its inception, Loco has seen more than 22 million gaming hours spent by users, 3 million cash prize winners and has rolled out more than 2,000 quizzes. Loco is currently available on Android and iOS platforms, and it has an engaged community of 2.2 lakh on Facebook, 1.9 lakh on Instagram and 60,000 on Twitter.