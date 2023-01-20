PVR has announced a breath-taking offer for all the cinema lovers on the Cinema Lovers Day celebrated on January 20.

PVR cinemas took to Twitter to announce the big deal. PVR tweets, “We are celebrating the magic of movies at a magical price for #CinemaLoversDay! Watch movies at #PVR for just ₹99 on 20th Jan’23. Applicable for any movie, any show; so book your tickets ASAP!”

The recent ticket price by PVR is a huge cut down than the usual ticket prices ranging from ₹200 to ₹400. Along with PVR, other cinema theatre chains like Cinepolis and Inox are offering a similar kind of offer. The offer is also valid for Paytm and BookMyShow bookings.

Cinepolis also discounted heavy price on food combos so that people can enjoy their favourite movies to the utmost, to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day.

This is your day to do what a Cinephile should ....but isn't every movie buff, a hopeless romantic of Foodiehood?!😍



We knowwwwww! Grab any of these favourites only @Rs.100 at your nearest #Cinépolis.



Disclaimer: Offer valid only for 20th January.#CinépolisIndia#Offerpic.twitter.com/S5T19G8SoC — Cinépolis India (@IndiaCinepolis) January 20, 2023

Any movie at ₹99 at PVR offer comes with conditions. The ₹99 offer is valid only for the mainstream seats. On the other hand, recliner seats will have the usual ticket rates. IMAX, 4DX movie rates will also remain unchanged. Notably, movies at ₹99 offer will be only available in Tier 1 cities.

In cities like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the offer is set at ₹100. In addition, moviegoers will have to pay the extra tax amount hiking the ticket prices.