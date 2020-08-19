Qualifying bids for redeveloping Mumbai’s railway station soon

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) plans to invite bids for redeveloping Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) this week. An iconic railway station, this is the only railway station in India that is on the UNESCO’s World Heritage site.
“We are awaiting minutes of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee meeting,” Sanjeev Kumar Lohia, Managing Director and CEO, said in a conference.
This project development was taken up by Railways in 2008 but was postponed due to several challenges including the economic slowdown and dearth of bidders at the financial bidding stage.
This year as well, post Covid-19, India’s economy is expected to plunge, predict several economy tracking agencies.
The redevelopment is being planned in such a manner that it can be restored to its glory of 1930, a year after many changes were made, said Lohia. He said this will help IRSDC get around the concerns raised regarding getting requisite approvals to conserve the building.
Many companies want a foothold in the railway-station-cum-commercial redevelopment projects of railways. For instance, GR Infraprojects, Kalpataru Power Transmission, GMR Business and Consultancy LLP, Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holdings Limited, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments and Monte Carlo Limited have been shortlisted post-qualifying round for all the stations being developed at Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati railway stations.
For the railway stations being redeveloped by Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), the norms for using land have tweaked (compared to the local city norms) in such a manner that there will be three times more usable green space, much more area for walking with covered space for footpaths and lesser space vehicle parking, as these stations are being designed to promote public transport.
No change in land use is required for projects being developed by IRSDC, a step which does away with the approval required at state and city level local authorities.
For redeveloping these stations, Ministry of Environment and Forests has clarified that station development projects with commercial development are exempt from prior Environment clearance. There are terms and conditions attached though requiring IRSDC to make an environment management plan for these sites.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
The stock of DLF gained 6.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ...
₹1056 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510701085 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed ...
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...