Variety

Ratan Tata conferred honorary doctorate by UK university

PTI London | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

File Photo of Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata.   -  PTI

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Manchester for his contribution to innovation and philanthropy.

The UK university said that the award was presented to the 82-year-old industrialist in Mumbai recently during the India tour of President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell.

“Ratan is inspirational. For him, philanthropy and innovation are spokes of the same wheel, each leading towards the improvement of lives which is the very same ethos we share at the University of Manchester,” said Rothwell.

“He is an example to big business, small enterprise, to researchers and developers, those who give and those who can give more,” she said.

Published on February 18, 2020
awards
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
‘29 years today and forever’: Priyanka Gandhi shares Twitter post to mark wedding anniversary